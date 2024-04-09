Woman is fatally stabbed, Columbia police say

A woman was stabbed and killed Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At about 6 p.m., officers responded to the incident at Devine Street and Abelia Road, police said. That’s near the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in the area between Beltline Boulevard and Kilbourne Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

A man, called a “person of interest,” was detained for questioning, police said. No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the death.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbing, or if any other people were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.