Woman fatally slashed on the neck in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was fatally slashed in the Bronx Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a woman being assaulted at 1418 Oakley St at around 6:08 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 37-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive with a slash wound to the neck, police said.

More Crime News

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as Ashley Smith, from Mount Vernon, New York, authorities report. It’s not clear the circumstances that led to the victim’s death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.