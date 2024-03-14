Woman fatally shot just blocks from Garfield High School, scene of earlier shooting

A woman is dead after another shooting just a few blocks south of Garfield High School, where a female student was shot earlier Wednesday.

At about 8:42 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Officers were already in the area as a result of another shooting earlier when officers heard several shots.

Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and South Main Street. Please avoid the area. More information to follow* — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) March 14, 2024

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman fatally shot on the sidewalk.

Police are talking to witnesses and looking for video footage of the area as they work their investigation.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.

This shooting is also across the street from the A 4 Apple Learning Center, that was struck by gunfire in October.

#BREAKING:

Woman shot and killed near 24th and South Main.



This is just down the street from Garfield HS where a female student was shot in the leg at a bus stop, after a drive by this afternoon.



We are also across the street from A 4 Apple daycare that had windows shot in. 😔 pic.twitter.com/SvfNj4XUAI — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) March 14, 2024