Woman fatally shot in back in East Harlem, man in critical condition: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man and woman were allegedly shot in East Harlem on Sunday, according to officials.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the back, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the head around 7:30 p.m. near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue, according to officials.

Police said the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, and the 25-year-old is in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

