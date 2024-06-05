Woman fatally shoots man in domestic disturbance at Hurst home, police say

A woman fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance in Hurst on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the domestic call at a home in the 300 block of Arcadia Street about 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the woman shot the man at least once. He was taken to Baylor Grapevine Hospital, where he died, police said in an update Wednesday morning.

The woman has fully cooperated with the ongoing investigation, Hurst police said. No charges have been filed.

The man will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.