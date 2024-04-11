Woman falls asleep in Lyft and wakes up to driver sexually assaulting her, CA cops say

A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger during her ride home, California officials said.

In September, a Los Angeles woman called a Lyft from a restaurant, Santa Monica police said on Facebook.

The driver was later identified as Fernando Macias Morales, 34, officers said in the April 10 post.

The passenger “fell asleep in the car and woke up to inappropriate touching,” officials said.

Once they got to her home, he offered to walk her to her door, but she refused, police said.

When she got inside, she realized hours had passed since she’d gotten in the Lyft, authorities said.

On April 5, Morales was arrested on charges of kidnapping to commit a sexual act, oral copulation of a person intoxicated or under sedation, and sexual penetration of a person intoxicated or under sedation, officials said.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in the Lyft community or anywhere in society,” a Lyft spokesperson told McClatchy News. “Upon learning of this incident, we permanently banned the driver from the Lyft platform, contacted the rider to offer support, and assisted law enforcement with their investigation.”

Morales pleaded not guilty, according to an April 10 news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 32 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-458-2201, police said.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

