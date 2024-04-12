Woman fails to show up for prison, then posts that she’s at the beach, officials say

A convicted woman who had her prison sentenced delayed multiple times for hardship was leading an active social life abroad, including lots of beach time, according to federal officials in Massachusetts.

She gave prosecutors all the proof they needed by posting extensively on social media, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, reported in an April 11 news release.

As a result, the former Boston resident pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison — for not showing up on time for prison, district officials said.

The 55-year-old will serve the six months concurrently with her existing sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

“In May 2020, (the woman) was convicted of misusing a passport and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, (she) requested release on conditions and to self-report to serve her sentence,” federal officials said.

“The court granted this request and released (her) on an appearance bond. Following several extensions of her self-report date, (she) failed to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons in June 2021 to serve her sentence.”

Investigators discovered their suspect was “in the Dominican Republic where she posted various daily undertakings on Facebook, including trips to the beach, pool and social functions.”

She was 20 months overdue for federal prison when the court forfeited her secured appearance bond and issued a default judgment of $47,500 against her, officials said.

Details of how she ended up back in the U.S. were not released.

“She will be subject to deportation upon completion of her sentence,” officials said.

