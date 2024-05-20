Woman facing charges after attacking officers in Shaler Township, police say

Police say a woman is facing charges after she attacked officers in Shaler Township.

Court documents say officers came across a disabled vehicle on Mount Royal Boulevard on Sunday. They ran the license plate number and learned that it belonged to 21-year-old Nadya Raelyn Plutnicki.

A criminal complaint said they found Plutnicki walking on Mount Royal Blvd a bit further down the road. Police said she was walking home and had a tow truck coming to pick up her vehicle. When they told her that she had to go back to the scene to talk to the police, she was hesitant but agreed. Officers said they told Plutnicki she was being detained because of her attitude and her hesitation but did not put her in handcuffs.

Police said when they put her in the back of the car she began punching and kicking the door and the back of the police car. As they tried to talk to her about the disabled car she began to act aggressively, which police say caused them to try to put handcuffs on her. While this was happening, officers say Plutnicki spit on one of them.

As an officer was putting her back into the vehicle, they say she head-butted an officer so hard that it knocked him to the ground. That officer was sent to a hospital and treated for a possible broken nose and a concussion.

Plutnicki was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after she was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn.

The disabled car was towed from the scene. Police say they found a THC pen inside.

Plutnicki faces aggravated assault and assault of law enforcement officer charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

4 tornadoes damage several Pittsburgh area communities Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood ordered to close Driver in critical condition after crash into utility pole on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘Rush to Crush Cancer’ kicks off with a walk of cancer survivors and supporters DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts