Woman faces second-degree murder after a fight over a cigarette lighter

Apr. 30—BLUEFIELD — A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a fight over a cigarette lighter led to injuring another woman who later collapsed while calling Mercer 911.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded Monday to a home at 801 Old Bramwell Road near Bluefield, according to a statement released Tuesday morning. The call concerned a fight between two females where one had become unresponsive.

"Upon arrival deputies were advised that two females had gotten into an altercation over a cigarette lighter leash," Capt. J.J. Ruble said in the department's release. "During the altercation Crystal Copley age 36 of Bluefield had shoved Debbie Olivo age 62 of Bluefield into a brick wall on the porch. As Crystal Copley left the scene Debbie Olivo went to contact E911."

While contacting E911, Olivo fell to the ground unconscious from injuries sustained during the altercation, Ruble said. Olivo was transported to a local hospital by the Bluefield Rescue Squad where she was later pronounced deceased.

Olivo's body was sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston.

Copley was located and taken into custody, Ruble said. She was charged with second-degree murder and arraigned before Magistrate Mike Crowder.

Crowder set a $100,000 cash-only bond and remanded Copley to the Southern Regional Jail until bond can be met.

This investigation is being handled by Detective M.T Hatfield and Deputy A.M Presley of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

In West Virginia, second-degree murder has a possible sentence to 10 to 40 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

