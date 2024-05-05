Woman faces possible first-degree murder charge in connection to Thurston bar shooting

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a fatal bar shooting in Thurston County last month.

The woman was booked into jail Friday afternoon, according to Thurston jail information.

Following the shooting, the woman, previously described as the main suspect’s wife, was arrested and released, Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said Sunday. But as detectives continued their investigation they developed probable cause for a first-degree murder arrest, he said.

The shooting occurred before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Old Hwy 99 Company Bar & Grill near Offut Lake.

Deputies arrested a 68-year-old Tenino man at the scene on suspicion of first-degree murder. Bar patrons restrained the man immediately after the shooting, The Olympian previously reported.

Once in court, the shooter was identified as Curtis Gilbert Gibson. A judge denied him bail, The Olympian reported.

Bar patrons told law enforcement that Gibson shot the victim during an altercation with members of a motorcycle club, according to court records. The victim, Gaylord Travis Sayers, 56, died at the scene.

