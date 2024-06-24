Woman faces manslaughter charge after man fatally shot in Fort Worth motel room

A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man inside a Fort Worth hotel room earlier this month.

Ashley Gonzalez, 33, was booked Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter, according to Fort Worth City Jail records.

The victim, identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as 37-year-old Nicholas Hernandez, of Fort Worth, died at the Delux Inn Motel in the 4400 block of South Freeway on June 9.

Hernandez and several other people, including the suspect, were in the hotel room when a handgun in the suspect’s possession discharged, striking the victim in the torso, Fort Worth police said.

