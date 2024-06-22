Woman faces charges in New Jersey for attacking 10-year-old boy in motel pool, biting cop

A woman was charged in New Jersey after she allegedly acted "out of control" at a motel pool, including attacking a 10-year-old boy and his father and biting a police officer, according to police.

Police responded Monday afternoon to a fight reported at a motel in the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest, police stated in a press release.

When officers arrived, witnesses said a highly intoxicated woman, later identified as 43-year-old Fallan Turner, was acting "out of control" in the pool, according to police.

Officers found that Turner grabbed a 10-year-old boy, then swung him around in the pool and shoved him underwater. When the child's father attempted to stop her, the woman jumped on his back and grabbed him inappropriately.

Police say that as officers were speaking with Turner, she became belligerent, leading to her arrest. When officers were attempting to put her in handcuffs, she resisted arrest by pushing the arresting officer in the face.

After arriving at Wildwood Crest Police headquarters for processing, the woman continued to be "highly uncooperative and combative" and bit an officer's hand, police said.

Neither officer that the woman attacked sustained significant injuries, police said.

Turner's charges include endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest with force, criminal sexual contact, failure to allow fingerprinting, harassment and disorderly conduct.

She was booked into Cape May County Correctional Facility.





