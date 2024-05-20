Woman faces 11 felonies in connection with Wacousta hit-and-run crash that killed 2, injured 14

A memorial for those killed and injured on Saturday is displayed at the entrance to the Gloria Miller Looking Glass Valley Park on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Watertown Township.

ST. JOHNS - A 35-year-old Gratiot County woman was charged Monday with 11 felonies in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed two and injured 14 members of the same family Saturday.

Ashley Marie Monroe, of Perrinton, was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of crash causing death, six counts of OWI causing serious injury and one count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing serious impairment or death.

Two men were killed in the crash, a 30-year-old Grand Haven man and a 42-year-old Grand Ledge man. Their names were not released by police.

Police said all the victims "are known to each other as family."

Eight of the other victims were children, seven of them age 8 or younger. The oldest victim was 61. Eight of the family members had been released from area hospitals by Sunday evening, and six were still hospitalized, including one person who was listed in critical condition.

Clinton County District Court Judge Michael Clarizio set a cash bond of $1 million.

Monroe's blood-alcohol level was 0.183 when measured at the Clinton County Jail, according to statements at her arraignment. Officials added that prescription anti-depressants were found in her possession and a bottle of Crown Royal was found in her purse.

Monroe pleaded not guilty to the charges via a video link from the jail. She requested a court-appointed attorney.

She is, if she posts bond, prohibited from leaving the state or having any contact with victims and must submit to drug and alcohol testing.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on South Wacousta Road, near Corrison Road, in Watertown Township, west of DeWitt and north of Grand Ledge.

Police said Monroe fled the scene, but was later arrested several miles away and held in the Clinton County Jail.

A preliminary exam is set for June 6.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman faces 11 felonies in connection with Wacousta hit-and-run crash