Woman exonerated of embezzling from family-owned Norwich business: What happened in court

A woman accused of embezzling more than $614,000 from Superior Auto Center of Norwich has been exonerated.

On July 17, 2018, an arrest warrant was signed against Danielle Kolashuk stemming from a complaint by her father, Ronald Daigneault, alleging that she embezzled more than $614,000 from Superior Auto Center of Norwich. A week later, Daigneault sued Kolashuk civilly for the same claimed losses.

On Feb. 18, 2024, the criminal charges against Kolashuk were dropped, ending the nearly six-year legal battle.

Kolashuk was exonerated of all claims leveled against her by Daigneault in the civil division of the New London Superior Court. The lengthy complaint included allegations of statutory theft, conversion, forgery, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent concealment, non-payment of towing and storage fees, and other allegations relating to the family-owned business and family matters.

Kolashuk and Daigneault jointly owned and operated Superior Auto Center in Norwich for decades until a falling out occurred over Daigneault’s extramarital affair.

Daigneault also sought to terminate and remove his daughter and her husband Michael Kolashuk as trustee and successor trustee respectively of the Daigneault Family Irrevocable Trust.

What happened in New London Superior Court

After approximately eight days of trial testimony over several months, the Honorable Steven Jacobs of New London Superior Court found Daigneault’s claims were not credible. His decision states, “The evidence indicates that they were every bit a team...until Danielle outed her father’s infidelity.”

Daigneault has appealed the civil case decision, but Suisman Shapiro, the law firm that represented Kolashuk, is confident that the decision will be upheld.

“I truly believe in justice which is why I chose this career,” Isabel Del Vecchio, an attorney with Suisman Shapiro, said in a press release. “I was proud to represent Danielle Kolashuk and see that justice was served in this case.”

Suisman Shapiro attorney Michael Blanchard represented Kolashuk in the criminal case. Del Vecchio represented Kolashuk in the civil case and Attorney Laura Raymond of Suisman Shapiro assisted with the civil defense.

Danielle Kolashuk no longer works at Superior Auto Center in Norwich. She now works as a service writer at Absolute Auto Body in New London.

“I’m the one that does all the paperwork for the insurance companies,” Kolashuk said.

She is happy to be cleared of all criminal charges.

“Justice at some point in time does prevail,” Kolashuk said.

