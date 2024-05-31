Woman escapes kidnapper who led lengthy pursuit across Southern California

A kidnapping suspect was arrested after leading officers on a lengthy pursuit across Southern California.

The suspect was identified as Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, from San Diego, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 25 at around 9:23 p.m., deputies received a call from a victim who had allegedly been held hostage by Haynes for two weeks.

The victim said Haynes held her against her will and forced her to “perform multiple sexual acts through fear and coercion,” officials said. The sexual incidents took place throughout multiple counties across Southern California.

When the victim called deputies, she was hiding from Haynes near the 3600 block of Riverside Drive in Chino.

Deputies responded to the area and spotted the suspect’s car. As they attempted to pull him over, he refused to yield and sped off instead, leading authorities on a chase.

Haynes continued driving away, leading a pursuit that began in Riverside County and eventually ended in San Diego County.

During the chase, a patrol car collided with two uninvolved motorists. That deputy was transported to the hospital for injury treatment.

Haynes’ vehicle was eventually disabled in San Diego County. He exited his car and attempted to run away but was caught and taken into custody.

He was arrested on multiple charges including:

Kidnapping

False imprisonment

Rape by force/fear

Oral copulation by force

Pimping

Human trafficking

Resisting or delaying an officer resulting in great bodily injury

Neither the victim’s age nor identity was released as the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact Chino Hills Police at 909-364-2000.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

