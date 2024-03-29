Woman ends insanity defense effort for shooting Oconto Falls police officer

Alisha Kocken, 34, of Oconto Falls, enters Oconto County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for her preliminary hearing on charges related to shooting of Oconto Falls Police officer Nicole Blaskowski on Aug. 6, 2021. Behind her is her attorney, John Miller Carroll.

An Oconto Falls woman has ended her efforts to be found not liable in a 2021 attack of an Oconto Falls police officer due to her mental condition.

Alisha Kocken, 31, was scheduled to have a 12-person trial determine if she was mentally responsible beginning on Monday, but on Thursday instead decided to withdraw her not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Under an agreement, prosecutors and the defense attorney will recommend that Kocken be sentenced to 13 years of confinement, minus any credit for time already served. Kocken's lawyer, John Miller Carroll, will then be free to argue whatever amount of extended supervision should follow while prosecutors won't argue for any specific duration.

Oconto County Judge Michael T. Judge is scheduled to issue his sentence on June 11.

Kocken was convicted of attempted first-degree homicide, resisting an officer and causing bodily harm, battery to a police officer and disarming a peace officer, all felonies, on Aug. 25.

Officer Nicole Blaskowski went to Kocken’s apartment building on Aug. 6, 2021, after Kocken reported someone tried to kidnap her child. But when the officer arrived, the child was home with her mother.

Oconto Falls Police Officer Nicole Blaskowski.

According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Kocken became increasingly upset and irrational, grabbed Blaskowski by her hair, pulled her down to her knees and removed the officer’s holstered firearm.

Three shots were fired, one hitting a hallway wall, one striking the officer in her ballistic vest and the other grazing Blaskowski’s scalp above her right eye.

Blaskowski, then 34, was treated at a Green Bay hospital and released the next day. At the time, she’d been with the department for about a year but had 10 years of previous experience.

