Woman drowns in Kansas creek; her son was rescued and is recovering, sheriff says

A 35-year-old woman drowned in Grouse Creek in Cowley County on Saturday, an official said.

Deputies from the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office responded at 3:41 p.m. to a call of two people stranded in the creek, Sheriff David Falleti said.

Sarah Ouellet was pulled from the water and emergency personnel started performing life-saving measures. Ouellet’s son was found downstream holding onto a limb, according to Falleti.

Both were taken a hospital where Ouellet later died. Her son is recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

Grouse Creek is east of Arkansas City and is roughly 4 1/2 miles in length. It is used for kayaking and canoeing,