Woman drowns after falling near St. Mary Falls in Glacier National Park

Jun. 24—A 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman drowned after falling into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to witnesses, the woman was washed over the falls and trapped beneath the water for several minutes. Bystanders pulled her out below the falls and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Park rangers and an ambulance team from Babb took over CPR upon arrival. The A.L.E.R.T. helicopter landed nearby about 6:20 p.m. and its crew assisted with resuscitation efforts, but the victim never regained consciousness. Resuscitation efforts were called off about 7 p.m. and A.L.E.R.T. personnel pronounced the woman dead.

Park dispatch received multiple 911 calls for the incident, routed through Glacier County dispatch, about 5:20 p.m. Park rangers were on the scene by about 5:45 p.m., officials said.

A.L.E.R.T. flew the woman's body to the 1913 Ranger Station near St. Mary where the crew was met by the Glacier County coroner about 7:30 p.m., authorities said. The coroner is transporting the body to the medical examiner in Missoula for an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation and additional details are still being gathered. Next of kin is being notified in advance of releasing the woman's name, officials said.

Park officials thanked Glacier County, A.L.E.R.T., Babb Ambulance and U.S. Border Patrol for aiding in the response as well as several bystanders for their help.

Park officials offered family and friends of the woman their condolences.