Woman dragged out of home by her hair and kidnapped, Florida cops say. Search is on

The search is on for a missing Florida woman after police say she was kidnapped from her home.

Around 10 p.m. on March 14, 60-year-old Marivel Dunn was “forcefully taken” from her home on Hall Place in Wildwood, according to a March 15 news release from the Wildwood Police Department.

Police say her domestic partner, 54-year-old James Savage, “punched and pulled Dunn by her hair and forcefully slammed her into the ground before forcefully putting Dunn into his vehicle.”

Savage and Dunn are known to be in a relationship and have lived together in multiple locations in the past, police said.

Marivel Dunn, 60, was forcibly taken from a Florida home by her partner, police said. The search is on for the couple.

At 10 a.m. on March 15, police released surveillance footage showing the kidnapping.

“The video shows Savage grabbing Dunn by her hair and forcing her into his vehicle. Dunn attempts to exit the vehicle, but Savage is seen blocking her way out, closing the vehicle door on her. Dunn attempts to exit the vehicle and Savage forcefully slams her into the ground before forcefully putting Dunn into his vehicle again,” police said.

Savage is in a black tank top, green shorts and flip flops, and Dunn is wearing a white sundress and white sandals, police said. A second, unidentified woman in the video tries to stop Savage but is unsuccessful.

At 11 a.m., police said the Mercedes-Benz that Savage was driving was found, but the couple was not with the vehicle.

Police said they may be in Dunn’s vehicle, a 2020 black BMW 330i with Florida tag CD60JE, or they may be traveling on foot.

“Both individuals have ties to Sumter County, Marion County and Palm Beach County,” police said.

The couple’s phones have been turned off, according to police, and Dunn is considered a missing and endangered person.

Anyone with information on their location should call the Wildwood Police Department at 352-330-1355.

If you see the couple or the vehicle matching the description, do not approach and call 911, police said.

Wildwood is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Orlando.

