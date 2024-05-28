Woman and dog die after being hit by truck in Georgetown; sheriff's office investigating

A woman and her dog are dead after being hit by a pickup truck in the town of Georgetown, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to deputies, a call went out on Sunday, May 26, at around 11:41 a.m., for a fatal motor vehicle crash in the vicinity of 4386 South Lebanon Road in Georgetown. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies learned that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was traveling westbound on S. Lebanon Road when it struck a pedestrian who had been walking a dog eastbound along the northern shoulder of the roadway.

The pick-up truck driver, Zachary Kays, 26, of Preble, said that he did not see the pedestrian, Alessandra Kershaw, 40, of Lebanon, walking along the roadway before striking her and her dog, deputies said.

Both Kershaw and her dog were declared deceased on the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. Deputies request any accident witnesses contact the investigations division at 315-366-2311.

Sheriff’s Office members were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, the Georgetown Fire Department, and the Eaton Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Woman, dog dead after being hit by truck in Georgetown