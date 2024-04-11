Woman’s dog attacks her when she tries to stop dogs from mating, California cops say

A woman who tried to separate two dogs mating was severely injured when one attacked her, California police reported.

The woman called 911 to report a dog attack inside her Eureka home at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, police said in a news release.

Officers spoke to the woman through a window, but she was afraid of being attacked again if she tried to leave the home, police said.

An officer used pepper spray to disperse her three dogs so the woman could be rescued, police said. Officers also rescued a child through a bedroom window.

The woman told officers that one of her dogs attacked her when she tried to stop it from mating with a female dog in heat, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with “severe and serious” injuries, police said. Officers left the dogs safely contained inside the home.

A family member returned later to secure the male dog, which was turned over to the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, police said.

An investigation into the incident continues, police said.

Eureka is about a 270-mile drive northwest of San Francisco.

