Woman dies in wreck at Independence, Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington

A woman died Sunday morning in a wreck at Independence and Shipyard boulevards, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. when Cherie Prude, 49, who was riding a moped, was struck by a vehicle, police said. When police arrived, she was suffering from life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, the news release said.

Cristofernando Garcia-Bustos, 21, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, no operator’s license, and running a red light, according to the police department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or by using the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: One dead in wreck at Independence, Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington, NC