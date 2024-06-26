York County Coroner IDs woman who died after water rescue at Gifford Pinchot State Park

A 31-year-old woman died Monday at a lake beach at Gifford Pinchot State Park in northern York County after a water rescue, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The victim is Brittney Hoffman of the 700 block of Madison Avenue in York, a news release states.

Her death is believed to be a drowning. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The coroner's office responded around 5:57 p.m. to the Quaker Race Day Use swimming area at 2800 Rosstown Road in Warrington Township, a news release states.

The woman was found unresponsive in the water, and despite efforts to save her, she never regained consciousness. She was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m., the release states.

The swimming area does not have lifeguards.

State police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: One drowns at Gifford Pinchot State Park beach: York County Coroner