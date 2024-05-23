Woman dies after walking into SF hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an incident that took place in the Taraval District Wednesday as a homicide. At around 11:31 p.m. SFPD officers responded to a report of a woman who self-admitted to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. SFPD’s Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact SFPD.

