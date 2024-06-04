Woman dies after SUV she's in is stolen from hospital and crashes into building, police say

A woman died after the SUV she was in was stolen from a hospital and then crashed into the corner of the U.S. attorney's office building in downtown Washington, D.C., police said Monday.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was in the vehicle at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when another woman got in and drove away, Assistant Washington Police Chief Darnel Robinson said at a media briefing, calling the events a "tragedy."

The incident occurred about 1:11 p.m. Monday, police said in a post on X, adding that someone reported an “elderly parent” was inside the SUV at the time.

Assistant Police Chief Darnel Robinson provides an update on the stolen vehicle in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (@DCPoliceDept via X.com)

The SUV crashed into the U.S. attorney's office building at 6th and D streets NW, police said.

A patrol officer who was nearby saw the crash through a rearview mirror and the driver get out and try to flee, Robinson said. The officer detained the driver for questioning, he said.

Police did not name the driver.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the driver knew that the victim was inside the SUV and whether the vehicle was running when it was stolen, Robinson said.

Police will consult with the U.S. attorney's office to determine potential charges, he said.

Carjackings more than doubled in the nation’s capital last year, according to NBC Washington. So far this year, carjackings are down 33% compared with the same period last year, police data shows.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com