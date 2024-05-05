Woman dies after stabbing early Sunday: Aurora police

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman died after a stabbing early Sunday morning in the 2200 block of Geneva Street in Aurora, according to police.

Officers were sent to the area around 1:45 a.m. It was reported that a woman was calling for help.

When they arrived, they saw a woman on the ground and an adult man standing over her. The man ran away and had not been located as of 6 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police were not able to confirm if it was a domestic incident. Additional suspect information was not available.

