Woman dies in south Denver shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — One person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of West Iliff Avenue on Saturday night, according to Denver police.

Police said the call came in just after 7:30 p.m.

An adult female was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

The incident remained under investigation.

