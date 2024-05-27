Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 in St. Paul. Authorities say alcohol was involved.

A woman died early Sunday in St. Paul after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and rolled over.

Alcohol was involved, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

The crash occurred at about 2:49 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 94 at St. Peter Street in St. Paul, authorities said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tricia Lynn Pegues, 38, of Minneapolis was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol’s report.

Related Articles