Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in southern York County: coroner

A Maryland woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Hopewell Township last week, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Kimberly Fowler, 56, of the 1000 block of Ridge Road in Whiteford, Md. died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to a news release. The manner is accidental.

The fatal crash happened in the 20000 block of Barrens Road South in Hopewell Township. The coroner was called to the scene around 6:18 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Fowler's vehicle ran off the road and struck multiple trees in a wooded area, the release states.

"It is unknown when the crash occurred or how long the decedent had been in the vehicle but it is believed to have possibly been overnight," the release states.

Fowler was not wearing a seat belt, the release states.

An autopsy will not be done, but routine toxicology was obtained, the release states.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Woman killed in crash in Hopewell Township: York County Coroner