Woman dies after shooting in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died from gunshot wounds in St. Louis City. Police were called to the area of North Garrison Avenue and Thomas Street Sunday at about 2:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, police say they located the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Brittany Richie. Police have a suspect in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on what happened and would like to remain anonymous, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

