Woman dies after shooting at Mill Avenue apartment complex in Tempe

A woman died following a shooting at a Tempe apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Tempe police said they arrived at the apartment complex at Mill Avenue and Baseline Road about midnight and found a woman identified to be 42-year-old Lavonne Mandeville with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mandeville was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, an argument started at the apartment where the shooting occurred with multiple adults and children inside.

The argument intensified and a person pulled out a gun and started shooting, which was when police said Mandeville was hit.

Police said two people were detained and questioned but later released.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies after shooting at Mill Avenue apartment complex in Tempe