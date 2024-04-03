Woman dies after shooting and car crash in Portsmouth

A woman died of her injuries after a shooting and car crash in Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

At 6:43 p.m., police responded to a “shooting that involved a car crash” in the 3000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, according to a news release. There, officers found Yolanda Jenise Jackson, 30, unresponsive.

Medics took Jackson to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police did not disclose any details regarding the car crash. Police did not specify if Jackson was a driver, passenger or pedestrian.

A Tuesday night release from the Portsmouth Police Department stated the victim was male. A police spokesperson included a correction in a release on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for suspects.

