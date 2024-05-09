Woman dies after running off the road, overturning, striking tree in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 24-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday morning in Caldwell County, Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, May 9, along Indian Grave Road near Indian Trail. Troopers said a 2006 Ford Explorer was traveling west, crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver, Estefani Socorro Mendoza Merlos, 24, of Lenoir, died from her injuries at the scene.

Highway Patrol said excessive speed was determined to be a contributing factor in the wreck.

Following the deadly crash, the road was closed for about two hours.

