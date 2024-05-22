Woman dies after riding on the outside of a Sacramento light rail train

(FOX40.COM) — A woman who rode on the exterior of a Sacramento light rail train died after falling off, according to Sacramento Regional Transit.

At around 6 p.m., a rider alert was issued for Gold Line passengers between Sunrise and Watt/Manlove stations because of the incident.

JetBlue suspending direct flights from Sacramento to two major cities

SacRT said a woman was illegally riding on the coupler (exterior device that connects train cars together) near the Mather Field/Mills Station when she fell off and succumbed to her injuries.

Train service was temporarily suspended on the Gold Line in the area while police were on the scene, according to SacRT. Regular train service resumed by 7 p.m. and no other passengers or employees were injured.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.