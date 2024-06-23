Woman dies after rescue from Rillito River following monsoon storm in Tucson

A woman died after she was rescued from the Rillito River after a monsoon saturated the Tucson area Saturday afternoon, according to the Tucson Fire and Police Department.

Tucson Fire Department said crews responded to over 25 calls in a 90-minute span following the monsoon storm on Saturday, in a statement posted to social media on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said one of the calls was for a woman found in the Rillito River near Camp Lowell Drive and Swan Road.

The woman was pronounced dead, despite resuscitative efforts from the Tuscon Fire Department and police. They said an investigation of the incident was still ongoing.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Tucson until 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said the slow-moving storm would take its time dowsing southern Arizona. Thunderstorms produced between 1 and 2 inches of rain with an additional half an inch expected in the area and flash flooding was well underway, the weather service said.

The weather service said showers were expected to stick around until at least 6:30 p.m. Saturday and had advised commuters that water was flowing down city streets and washes.

How to stay safe during monsoon season

Tucson fire officials posted some general safety reminders for monsoon season. "Remember to never enter roadways with water," they said. "Don't drown, turn around."

Alex Edwards, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson, said the key to staying safe during monsoon season is awareness and preparation.

"With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, like we saw yesterday on Saturday, the 22nd, streets can become flooded as well with flowing water. That can be deceptively dangerous," he said. "Really, it's about being aware and avoiding the floodwaters as you see them."

Some other safety tips from the Phoenix Fire Department include:

If you're out on water when a storm hits, get to land.

Be aware of the lighting. If you hear thunder five seconds or less after you see lightning, you are in a strike zone.

In a lightning strike zone, get at least 7 feet away from tall objects, get to the lowest point on the ground and kneel or squat to minimize your contact points with the ground.

Slow your speed when driving in a storm. Rain can cause roads to be slippery.

Don't cross rain-swollen washes. This could sweep your vehicle away in a flash flood.

Republic reporter Reynaldo Covarrubias Jr. contributed to this article. Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can contact her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

