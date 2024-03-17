Woman dies in parking lot after Prince George’s County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a woman whom someone shot early Sunday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers found the woman in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Rd. in District Heights around 2:15 a.m. They received a report of a shooting at that location. The woman died there.

People voice public safety concerns to Prince George’s County leaders

Detectives were trying to determine who was responsible for the shooting, the reason for it, and what led up to it. They asked that anyone with information that could help their investigation to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.