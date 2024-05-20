Woman dies after late-night shooting in Vallejo

(KRON) — A woman died after a shooting late Saturday night in Vallejo, the Vallejo Police Department announced. The shooting happened around 11:04 p.m. on the 2900 block of Redwood Parkway.

When VPD officers arrived, they located both a man and a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to VPD. No arrests have been made at this time. VPD did not provide any description of the suspect(s).

Deceased man found in Antioch identified: police

The fatal shooting marks the eighth homicide in Vallejo of 2024, police said. The victim’s identity is being withheld by the Solano County Coroner’s Office until the next of kin is notified.

Vallejo police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at 707-651-7146 or email William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net. Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.