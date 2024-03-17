Woman dies, man released from hospital and arrested after Statesville altercation: Police

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after an altercation that led to the death of a woman, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officials say that on March 15, James Adrian Griffin, Jr., was discharged from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The US Marshal’s Service subsequently arrested him upon his release.

Griffin is charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in connection with a shooting on March 13 in the 1900 block of Gay Street.

Officers say they found 43-year-old Griffin in the road with an injury to his head and 47-year-old Tasheka Reid Aleryani inside a home shot in the head and chest. It is believed that an altercation led up to the injuries.

Aleryani died from her injuries that evening at Carolinas Medical Center, according to authorities.

Griffin was given no bond for the murder charge and a $5,000 secured bond for the firearm charge. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Griffin’s next court appearance is Monday, March 18.

