Woman dies, man arrested after car crashes into Goodyear lake

A Goodyear man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly drove his car into a lake, according to police. The man survived, while the passenger in the vehicle died.

Goodyear police said 35-year-old Anthony Maiorana, 35, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and DUI.

Police said at about 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle that left the roadway and entered a lake in a gated community near West Star Point Drive. The vehicle was submerged in the water. Anthony Maiorana was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Traffic and crime: Scottsdale police fatally shoot man who opened fire during traffic stop

Police said a dive team responded to the scene and confirmed there was another person in the vehicle who died. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Megan Maiorana of Goodyear, was killed, according to police.

Police did not confirm if the two people involved in the crash were related.

Anthony Maiorana was taken into custody at the hospital when investigators suspected alcohol was a factor, according to police. He was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI and reckless manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Car passenger dies in Goodyear lake crash Friday