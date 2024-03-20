Woman dies in 'large explosion' at American Fork duplex
Woman dies in 'large explosion' at American Fork duplex
Woman dies in 'large explosion' at American Fork duplex
A duplex includes two housing units on one piece of land. You can live in one or rent out both. Learn how to buy and finance a duplex.
Dannen had to hire a new football coach and fired his men's basketball coach in his brief Washington tenure.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. drops in happiness rankings, primary takeaways and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
From the best vitamin C serum to an eye depuffer that actually works, here are the finest skin care deals — some more than 80% off!
Are you ready for March Madness? The women's NCAA tournament tips off this Wednesday.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
The actress and former Bond girl opens up about feeling "unseen" and moving past the stigmas of growing older.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
"I hope you realize this is not a concert," said Nvidia president Jensen Huang to an audience so large, it filled up the SAP Center in San Jose. This is how he introduced what is perhaps the complete opposite of a concert: the company's GTC event. It may not have been a rock concert, but the leather-jacket-wearing 61-year-old CEO of the world's third-most-valuable company by market cap certainly had a fair number of fans in the audience.
Julia Reel accused a Hubbard Inn employee of physically assaulting her. The Chicago establishment responded on social media and took legal action.
Backpack’s founders, who are building a crypto exchange and wallet, have experienced strong growth since launching in 2022. FTX co-led Backpack’s $20 million strategic investment round in September 2022. Less than two months later, in November 2022, FTX collapsed.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
The American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit are education tax credits. Find out the rules for claiming these tax breaks.
There's a fertility hack that's been swirling around for years: taking Mucinex. Here's what doctors think — and why you shouldn't take it if you're already pregnant.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon.
Rivian customers can now request an adapter to tap into Tesla’s vast North American network of Superchargers, making it the second automaker to do so behind Ford. The company announced Monday that it will start shipping adapters to Rivian owners -- one per VIN -- starting in April for free, though it didn't say if it will eventually charge a fee. Ford was the first to start offering the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters last month for free.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.