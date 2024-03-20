Woman dies in 'large explosion' at American Fork duplex

TechCrunch

"I hope you realize this is not a concert," said Nvidia president Jensen Huang to an audience so large, it filled up the SAP Center in San Jose. This is how he introduced what is perhaps the complete opposite of a concert: the company's GTC event. It may not have been a rock concert, but the leather-jacket-wearing 61-year-old CEO of the world's third-most-valuable company by market cap certainly had a fair number of fans in the audience.