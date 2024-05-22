Woman dies after intentionally going inside storm drain at Florida country club

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has died after she “intentionally” went inside a storm drain at a Florida country club on Wednesday, according to reports.

The incident occurred at the Fort Myers Country Club.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, authorities removed water from the storm drains and several agencies attempted to rescue the woman, but were unsuccessful.

Police have not revealed why the unidentified woman entered the drain.

Hill Avenue near the country club was closed for several hours while agencies worked to rescue the woman.

