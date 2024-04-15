Woman dies in head-on crash near Millwood

Apr. 14—A head-on crash left one driver dead and the other seriously injured Friday north of Millwood.

Initial information gained from witness statements and evidence collected at the scene indicated a man was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 north while a woman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze south on Argonne Road, just north of Bigelow Gulch Road, shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The woman crossed over the double yellow center line in a curve and struck the Dodge Ram head on in the northbound lane, deputies said. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital with severe but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the release. Speed and inattention are possible contributing factors to the crash.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the woman who died.

Argonne, between Bigelow Gulch and Bruce roads, was closed for several hours to conduct the investigation and clear the road.