Woman dies after gunfire erupts while Sacramento police search backyard during welfare check

A request for a welfare check at a south Sacramento neighborhood Sunday turned into a homicide investigation after gunfire broke out while officers were in a home’s backyard.

Sacramento police were called about 4 p.m. to the 6100 block of Ventura Street for a welfare check in the Brentwood neighborhood not far from Sacramento Executive Airport.

Officers entered the backyard filled with sheds when five to six gunshots rang out, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. There was a man and woman inside the shed, officers told dispatchers.

The woman died at the scene while police were still searching for the suspect, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman with the Sacramento Police Department. Police officers blocked off streets as they established a perimeter, peering into the backyard with a drone.

Gamble didn’t immediately know if the person requiring a welfare check was the same woman who was killed.

No suspects were named and no arrests were made Sunday night, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 916-808-5471.