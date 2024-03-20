Woman dies following three-vehicle crash at Harborcreek Township intersection Tuesday

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Harborcreek Township on Tuesday night in which one of the motorists later died.

The accident was initially reported on Tuesday at 7:32 p.m. on Buffalo Road at Nagle Road, according to state police and Erie County 911. One of the vehicles rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection, causing the struck vehicle to be pushed into a third vehicle, state police reported.

A 46-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to UPMC Hamot, where she was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

Additional details on the accident were not immediately available Wednesday.

Return to GoErie.com for updates

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Woman dies following three-vehicle crash in Harborcreek Township