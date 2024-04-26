Woman dies in fatal crash in Manalapan; case remains under active investigation

FREEHOLD – A crash that left one person dead in Manalapan on Thursday is under active investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Around 4:30 a.m., Manalapan Police responded to the area of Route 9 and Ryan Road to find the two vehicles involved in the crash: a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2017 Nissan Sentra, operated by an adult male and an adult female, respectively, Santiago said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor. The driver of the Cherokee remained on scene and was hospitalized for minor injuries.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and the Manalapan Police Department remains active and ongoing, according to Santiago, who is urging anyone with information about this matter to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Manalapan Police Department Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro at 732-446-4300.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time, Santiago said.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

