Woman dies in escalator fall at New York's World Trade Center Oculus

The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - A 29-year-old woman died on Saturday after she fell more than 30 feet (9 meters) from an escalator at the World Trade Center Oculus, part of a new, multi-billion-dollar transportation and shopping hub in lower Manhattan.

The woman, from New Jersey, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo said. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey owns and manages the entire World Trade center site.

Local media reports said the woman was trying to retrieve her twin sister's hat when she fell off the escalator.

Oculus, with its towering white vaulted ceiling, is the focal point of the hub built to replace a terminal that was destroyed when the Twin Towers collapsed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center site.









