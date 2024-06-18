Woman dies after crashing into railroad gate in Columbia County

Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is dead after he crashed into a railroad gate mechanism on U.S. 90 East.

According to the crash report, at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a 73-year-old woman from Tampa was driving an SUV west on U.S. 90 near Southeast Llewellyn Avenue. For an unknown reason, the SUV traveled off the roadway and hit a railroad gate mechanism and lever.

The railroad gate wasn’t active at the time of the crash.

The woman was transported to UF Health where she was pronounced dead.

FHP said the woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

