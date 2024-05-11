Woman dies in crash during DoorDash delivery in Nevada County

(FOX40.COM) — A 35-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed during a DoorDash delivery in Nevada County died on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:45 a.m., CHP Grass Valley officers said they responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash off the side of State Highway 20, near the South Ponderosa overcrossing.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a 2007 Acura TL with two occupants inside. The driver was identified as a 35-year-old man from Grass Valley. Police said he fell asleep at the wheel which led the Acura to leave the north side of the highway and strike a series of trees.

A Penn Valley Fire Department ambulance responded to the crash and pronounced the passenger dead at the scene. The driver suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts and were not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

