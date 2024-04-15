Woman dies after being shot in domestic dispute, DeKalb police say her boyfriend is the suspect
DeKalb Police say a woman who was shot on Saturday has died and her boyfriend is now a suspect.
Officials say they responded to the 2900 block of Fields Drive on Saturday just before 3 p.m. regarding a person shot call. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for what police called a “life-threatening” injury. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Sunday the victim, now identified as Shanae Smith died due to her injuries.
DeKalb Police say they are looking for her boyfriend, 24-year-old Keire Schloss, who has not been arrested.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.
