Woman dies after being pinned under truck in single-vehicle crash in Camden

A woman died following a single-vehicle crash that left her trapped under her truck on Saturday afternoon in Camden, according to Delaware State Police.

Police reported that a 45-year-old woman from Smyrna driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on Westville Road died in a crash around 2:33 p.m Saturday. After an investigation, police said the crash occurred after the Ford failed to stay in its lane at a curve near Probst Lane. The truck veered off the road's north edge, hit a mailbox and then collided with a guardrail. It briefly rode the guardrail before dropping into a steep ditch and striking an embankment.

FATAL FIRE IN OCEAN VIEW: One person dies after Ocean View mobile home fire Saturday afternoon

The impact caused the Ford to overturn on its left side, resulting in the driver being partially ejected through the driver-side window and trapped beneath the truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family and relatives.

The incident remains an active investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Witnesses are urged to call Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 698-8518.

You can contact Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Woman dies after being pinned under truck Saturday in Camden